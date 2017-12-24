I Have A Sneaking Suspicion That This Dog Really Doesn't Like His Human's Flute Skills

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When you think of your favorite musicians, it's important to remember that even the most advanced instrumentalists started off as total novices.

Learning an instrument can be a difficult task, and having the discipline to keep with it can be even more taxing. But thanks to my love of music I was able to take up band in elementary school, and in addition to mastering the euphonium, I was also able to teach myself piano and guitar in my free time. And while outside practice can be an important aspect of learning a new instrument, not every member of the household will be so keen on listening to you practice.

But when it comes to this beginner flute player, her four-legged pal has already reached his breaking point.

Whenever the young girl begins playing, her retriever can be heard in the background moaning and groaning for the music to stop.

video-player-present

How dare she interrupt his nap like this? Eventually, the young musician can't help but laugh at her pet's reaction to her attempts at making music.

video-player-present

This honest pooch is able to say what most of us are too afraid to tell our tone-deaf friends. You don't need to speak dog to know that this little fella has had enough of his owner's musical nonsense.