Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Makes It Look Like These People Are Flying

Most people stay away from the beach in the winter. But as it turns out, if you visit at the right time, you might get to go flying! Well, kind of...
These two beachgoers in the Netherlands were taking a seaside walk when a fierce wind began to blow sand toward them. Instead of seeking cover, they stood their ground. As you'll see, the fast-moving sand creates an incredible optical illusion that makes the duo look like they've taken to the air.
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...a sandstorm?!
