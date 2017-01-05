Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Makes It Look Like These People Are Flying

JANUARY 5, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Most people stay away from the beach in the winter. But as it turns out, if you visit at the right time, you might get to go flying! Well, kind of...

These two beachgoers in the Netherlands were taking a seaside walk when a fierce wind began to blow sand toward them. Instead of seeking cover, they stood their ground. As you'll see, the fast-moving sand creates an incredible optical illusion that makes the duo look like they've taken to the air.

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...a sandstorm?!

Read More: This Crazy Video Of A Car ‘Flexing’ Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Who needs a hoverboard when you have sand and wind? Be sure to share this awesome illusion with your friends and family.

Trending Now

Underneath The Ice, A Free Diver Explores A Plane Crash All While Holding His Breath

Trending Now

This Mother's Fatal Oversight Proves That We All Need To Unplug Sometimes

Load another article