Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

It Seems Like She's Just Doing Her Makeup At A Desk, But Look At What She's Using!

JULY 3, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I'm pretty much in awe of people who can pull off amazing makeup looks.

I'm pretty much just an eyeliner and mascara girl because I never learned how to use all the brushes and products. Some people are real whizzes, though, and I love watching them create beauty tutorials. In many cases, it's actually art, and it's great to see people expressing themselves through their look.

One woman in China recently created a makeup video that totally blew my mind, though. She takes the most unexpected ingredients and winds up with a totally great look.

She starts out in her office with a fresh face, but she quickly realizes she doesn't have any standard makeup available.

She starts out in her office with a fresh face, but she quickly realizes she doesn't have any standard makeup available.

Screenshot Youtube / 办公室小野官方频道 Ms Yeah Official Channel

She walks around the office and starts to gather some special ingredients from her coworkers.

She walks around the office and starts to gather some special ingredients from her coworkers.

Screenshot Youtube / 办公室小野官方频道 Ms Yeah Official Channel

Then she starts mixing and applying. Seems normal, right?

Then she starts mixing and applying. Seems normal, right?

Screenshot Youtube / 办公室小野官方频道 Ms Yeah Official Channel

Trending Now

This Girl Just Gave Her Struggling Dad A Gift That'd Make Anyone Emotional

Trending Now

Does Your Birth Month Affect Your Life? One Study Found This May Be The Case

Load another article