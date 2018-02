Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

So many of us spend so much of our time thinking about food.

It's fuel we need to run our bodies and get things done. It can also be pretty hilarious. If you've spent any time online, you've probably seen some memes about food. After all, there are so many weird and funny observations to be made about the things we consume. And there's plenty of just plain weird people out there (and we love them!) who have something they want to say.

Check out 20 of the best food memes below.



























































































(via Buzzfeed)

So many of these made me chuckle. I especially love the one about cooking spinach. Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!