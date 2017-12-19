Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Saw People In His Community Were Going Hungry, So He Did Something Great To Help

DECEMBER 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For the past five years, Jaspal Singh has been working in Waterbury, Connecticut, where he says he's grown to love and care for many members of the community.

He's also seen how an unfortunate number of people, namely the homeless population, often don't have much to eat, if anything. When he first opened his business there, he felt like an outsider looking in, but the community accepted him. Now he's repaying the favor this holiday season and making a difference for hungry people in need.

“This is my people now. This is my city now. This city gives me my bread and butter," Singh said.

&ldquo;This is my people now. This is my city now. This city gives me my bread and butter," Singh said.

Screenshot / Fox 61

That's why on Saturdays and Sundays, he rents out a food truck from Frankie's Hot Dog King and distributes free hot dogs, hamburgers, and french fries to hundreds of people.

That's why on Saturdays and Sundays, he rents out a food truck from Frankie's Hot Dog King and distributes free hot dogs, hamburgers, and french fries to hundreds of people.

Screenshot / Fox 61

Learn more about Singh's amazing act of kindness below.

video-player-present

Trending Now

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

Trending Now

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Load another article