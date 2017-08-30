Ad Blocker Detected

Pushing Student Athletes Is One Thing, But What This Coach Did Is So Wrong

AUGUST 30, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Part of being an athlete is pushing your body further than you thought possible, but one coach took that idea and twisted it way out of proportion -- and straight into the realm of abuse.

A Denver cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal, and Denver Public Schools Deputy Counsel have all been placed on leave after a disturbing video surfaced of one practice session. In his first year of coaching for the team, Ozell Williams was recorded forcing a girl into extended split positions while other cheerleaders held up her arms.

There are reportedly eight videos showing questionable training practices, and in the one below, a girl can be seen and heard screaming in pain and begging the coach to stop.

(via ClickOnDetroit)

Police are currently investigating the incident, but according to ClickOnDetroit, parents of the cheerleaders have been complaining to school administrators and the coach for months, and for good reason. Nobody should ever have to go through what that teen suffered.

