You'd think that nobody would want foreign objects anywhere near their fragile eyeballs, but bizarrely enough, that isn't always the case.

Despite the fact that anything -- even a tiny grain of sand -- inside your eye can scratch the cornea or worse, this disturbing practice has become a recent trend on the internet. The Instagram account eyexam currently has about 145,000 followers, all of whom subscribe to see the "extrEYEordinary" pictures. While some of the photos feature beautiful shots of glitter and cool objects near the eyes, others show similar things tucked inside eyelids.

Prepare yourself for a whole lot of cringing.



Besides possibly puncturing their eyeballs, these people risk infection.

And it goes without saying that they could also damage or even lose their vision.