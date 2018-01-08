Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Man Held Hostage By Taliban For Years Has Been Charged With Sexual Assault

JANUARY 8, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

In 2012, Joshua Boyle from Ontario, Canada, set out on a backpacking trip to Afghanistan with his American wife, Caitlan Coleman.

Once there, the two were abducted by the Taliban and kept as prisoners for five years. During that time, the couple was moved between 23 different locations near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where they say they were both beaten, separated, and confined. Boyle also claims that his wife was raped.

Coleman had been pregnant when they'd left Canada for their trip, but suffered a miscarriage after being captured. Boyle and Coleman went on to have three children in captivity.

Coleman had been pregnant when they'd left Canada for their trip, but suffered a miscarriage after being captured. Boyle and Coleman went on to have three children in captivity.

Facebook / philly.com

It wasn't until October 2017 when the family was finally rescued by Pakistani forces who'd received information on their whereabouts from Afghanistan-based U.S. forces.

It wasn't until October 2017 when the family was finally rescued by Pakistani forces who'd received information on their whereabouts from Afghanistan-based U.S. forces.

Facebook / Taliban are Oppressors - Zalimaan

Once back in Canada, Boyle, Coleman, and their children went to live with Boyle's parents in Ontario before finding a place of their own. Their return marked the beginning of Boyle's alleged criminal activity.

Once back in Canada, Boyle, Coleman, and their children went to live with Boyle's parents in Ontario before finding a place of their own. Their return marked the beginning of Boyle's alleged criminal activity.

Facebook / Caitlan Joshua Boyle

On December 30, Boyle was arrested on 15 charges which are said to have occurred in Ottawa between October 14 and December 30. His charges include eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement, one count of uttering threats, one count of public mischief, and one count of administering a noxious thing.

On December 30, Boyle was arrested on 15 charges which are said to have occurred in Ottawa between October 14 and December 30. His charges include eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement, one count of uttering threats, one count of public mischief, and one count of administering a noxious thing.

Facebook / KTRE-TV

Court records show there are two alleged victims, but a publication ban prevents them from being identified. Listen to Boyle speak about when his family was rescued.

(via Daily Mail and CBC News)

Boyle made his first court appearance on New Year's Day and is currently in police custody. Speaking about her husband's arrest, Coleman said, "I can say that ultimately it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that that had on his mental state that is most culpable for this."

Trending Now

This Choir Sounded Amazing...Right Up Until He Made The Singers Eat Ghost Peppers

Trending Now

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

Load another article