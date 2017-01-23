He Abused This Foster Child For 11 Years And Those Who Placed Him Ignored The Signs

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Last week, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo began the process of overturning the current statute of limitations on reporting cases of child abuse.

The original statute dictated that no man or woman could legally seek justice against their abusers after their 23rd birthday. In 2009, there were over 164,000 reported cases of child sexual abuse in New York, many of which went unpunished thanks to the statute of limitations. With the new laws already set in motion, many can now take their abusers to court and witness them take responsibility for their heinous crimes up to 50 years after the abuse took place.



Thanks to this uprooting of the statute of limitations, a former foster child named J.M. can finally seek out justice against both his abuser and the agency that placed him and turned a blind eye.

J.M. was just 11 years old when he was placed in the abusive care of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu and it is reported that the man’s heinous treatment of his foster child began on day one.

In Gonzales-Mugaburu’s care, J.M. was often denied food, clothing, and other basic needs. He was also physically, sexually, and emotionally abused.

The foster father was reportedly molesting J.M. on an almost-daily basis, and would threaten to kick him out if he tried to tell anyone.

Despite multiple complaints, SCO Family of Services, the agency that first put J.M. in the man’s care, ignored the warning signs and failed to thoroughly investigate claims.

Gonzales-Mugaburu was the official guardian of 140 foster children over more than 20 years in the system. On average, he would receive up to $18,000 a month to actively abuse the children. His reign of terror finally ended after he was arrested and charged last year.

J.M. is now suing SCO for an undisclosed amount of money for punitive damages. The agency remains firm in their belief that they were entirely in the dark surrounding the abusive behavior.

Watch the video below for a more in-depth look at Gonzales-Maguburu's horrifying crimes:

(via New York Daily News)

