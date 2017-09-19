These Kids Had Nowhere To Turn When Irma Hit. One Couple Did Something Amazing

Hurricane Irma devastated parts of Florida.
One of the things people may not think about is how the damage and displacement affected foster children. Foster kids are loved and cared for, but for many their homes are already temporary. To then face the fear of losing that safe place is a terrible thing for a child to deal with.
In one part of Florida, more than 70 foster kids were displaced from a shelter that had no food or electricity. That's when someone decided to step in and help.
Matt Bell and his family opened their home, which is full of video games and fun activities, to the 70 children and their caretakers.
While the storm raged outside, they were all safe inside the Bell residence.