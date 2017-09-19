Ad Blocker Detected

These Kids Had Nowhere To Turn When Irma Hit. One Couple Did Something Amazing

SEPTEMBER 19, 2017  
Sarah Jewel
Hurricane Irma devastated parts of Florida.

One of the things people may not think about is how the damage and displacement affected foster children. Foster kids are loved and cared for, but for many their homes are already temporary. To then face the fear of losing that safe place is a terrible thing for a child to deal with.

In one part of Florida, more than 70 foster kids were displaced from a shelter that had no food or electricity. That's when someone decided to step in and help.

Matt Bell and his family opened their home, which is full of video games and fun activities, to the 70 children and their caretakers.

While the storm raged outside, they were all safe inside the Bell residence.

Now they're offering food and entertainment to the kids while they find a way to fix up the shelter.

Learn more about the situation and the generosity that kept these kids safe and happy in the video below.

It's so amazing to see someone with an abundance of resources help out those in need. What a wonderful thing to do for those kids.

