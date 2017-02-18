They Were Welcoming The New Foster Kid Home When She Said Something Eye-Opening

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Foster parents are some of the most loving people in the world.

They open their homes to strangers and take them in as their own children, whether for a weekend or a lifetime. Taking in a new child is always a daunting task but what's amazing is how much foster parents can learn from a new little one.

One foster mom, Jamie, welcomed an emergency foster for a weekend and was amazed at what the two-year-old girl said. It changed her outlook on everything.

Foster mom Jamie knew when the little one arrived that she had been to four different homes in the past five months. She had been shuffled around so much that she knew "the drill."







Jamie wrote, "The other kids are the welcoming committee, the tour guides, and the concierge service for our little residence. ('You’re here! Want to see your bed? Want a baby doll? Want a snack? I love you.') They’re the key to a new child feeling at home."

That's when something amazing happened. The little girl ran into the room and called her "Mommy." Jamie was taken aback by how easily the new foster child was comfortable in her house, and she realized something important about the girl's life so far.







"To this little girl, 'mommy' meant the female adult of the house, the lady who reached something you couldn't and refilled your juice. Having five 'mommies' in five months, she hadn’t yet had the chance to learn what mommy meant," she continued.

“She was only two years old, though, with a biological mom working hard to get her back and a foster mom willing to step in if she couldn’t. This little girl had the hope of learning that mommy isn’t just what you call a female who helps you, of forgetting that mommy could ever be just a name. This little girl would know what mommy meant. This little girl would have a mommy.”







