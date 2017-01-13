Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When we don't know what others are going through, it can be easy to judge them.

Even though we know we shouldn't, we sometimes make assumptions about who people are and what they've done in their lives based solely on their appearance. When Lindsay Rae was at Walmart and noticed a mom with five kids moving at a slow pace, she could've judged her and moved on, but she didn't. She had been there before, and when the other people started saying unkind things, she stepped in to help.

Rae writes, "The people behind me as I wrestled my own whiny toddler began very loudly whispering things like, 'How many baby daddies do you think she has?' 'Can't even dress those kids for weather.' 'Just wait until she whips out the food stamps.'"

The cruel people began to make even more comments when the young mom did pull out a food stamp card and fumbled to use it.

As a foster parent herself, Rae recognized the situation and went up to the woman. Rae explained that she has 9 children in her care and asked if she needed help. "She smiled, embarrassed. 'New foster mom, this is my first time using one of these.'"

"They came 3 days ago, gonna be with us for a while.They gave us food, but the kids needed clothes. No stipend has come through yet."

After the woman left, Rae decided to confront the rude people in line who made nasty comments. "'Those children? They lost the right to live with their parents just days ago, those clothes? Probably the only clothes they own, or got to leave their home with."

"THAT woman? Opened her home to kids, kids that needed a safe place to go, when the one they lived in no longer proved safe enough or secure enough for them. The food stamps, something health and welfare helps an already mother to two feed three new mouths. There are not nearly enough women or people like her [in] this world."

You can read Rae's entire passionate Facebook post here.

