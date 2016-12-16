No one likes to see flashing red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but when this Tennessee mom was pulled over, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Because of the many highly publicized police shootings in the past year, we sometimes forget that the majority of officers are good people who only want to serve and protect. Often, that means writing tickets or apprehending criminals. Other times, however, it's something much more subtle.

When this mom was pulled over, she expected to get a ticket. What happened instead came as a huge surprise. Read the story in her own words below.

"I was pulled over Wednesday morning by a TN state trooper. When he came up to the car he asked, 'Why are the two boys in the backseat not in car seats?'"

"My answer was the two little boys were my foster sons who I had just got the night before. I showed him paperwork and explained to him that when I got them they had the clothes they were wearing and that is about it. No car seat, no toys, no coats, and so on."

"He asked me for my phone number. I gave it to him. His wife called me and asked about the boys. This morning, Officer Tidwell met me in Waverly, him and his wife had purchased gifts for the boys. Not just the two boys in the backseat but, their older brother too."

"I can not thank him enough for the kindness he has shown these three boys. I never asked him for anything. He and his wife acted out of the kindness of their hearts."

"He showed these boys that there are very nice cops out there and I hope he has left a lasting impression on them that cops are good. The boys have been telling everyone that 'cops are nice.' He has made their day. You hear way too much negative stuff nowadays so, here is some good news for you all."

Way to go, Officer Tidwell! Your generosity truly encompasses what being a cop (and the holiday season) is all about. Be sure to share this heartwarming story with your friends and family.