Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Family Went From Having No Kids To Having Five For A Heartwarming Reason

AUGUST 10, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For Julie and Will Rom, conceiving a child of their own just wasn’t a possibility.

But with so much love in their hearts and a desire to give unconditional love to children, the couple made the decision to become foster parents. Over the course of 10 years, they saw many children walk in and out of their lives as the kids’ biological parents did what they had to do to get them back. But last month, a chain of events left them with the big family they always wanted.

The Roms fostered kids named Will and Truth back in 2014 after their prior living arrangement was deemed unfit by the state. The following year, their biological sister Mariana joined the family.

The Roms fostered kids named Will and Truth back in 2014 after their prior living arrangement was deemed unfit by the state. The following year, their biological sister Mariana joined the family.

Facebook / Julie Rom

In the summer of 2016, their other two biological siblings KJ and Keyora were welcomed with open arms.

In the summer of 2016, their other two biological siblings KJ and Keyora were welcomed with open arms.

Facebook / Julie Rom

With plans to adopt the five children underway, it was all made official on July 27 of this year!

With plans to adopt the five children underway, it was all made official on July 27 of this year!

Facebook / Julie Rom

Recently the children all had their last name legally changed to Rom and they really couldn't be happier. For more on this heartwarming story, check out the video below.

video-player-present

(Via ABC News)

It’s amazing how quickly the Roms went from having no children to five kids they love and adore. Their story is proof that families of all shapes and sizes can be full of love and joy.

Trending Now

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

Trending Now

Hungry Bear Checks This Family's Car For Snacks, Only To Wind Up Empty-Pawed

Load another article