They Lost Everything To A Wildfire, But They Found Something Special In The Ashes

You may have heard on the news about the devastating wildfires in California.
The entire town of Santa Rosa has been affected, with many houses completely burned to the ground. The families affected have lost everything they own, but even in the midst of tragedy some hope can still be found.
Sam Brinkerhoff and her wife, Monica, recently moved to Santa Rosa after buying a house. Monica is expecting a baby and they were excited to create a home together.
They had to run out of their house with just the clothes on their backs when the fire encroached upon their neighborhood. They left even their most precious possessions behind.