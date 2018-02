Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Nothing perfectly portrays youthful innocence like watching a child frolicking in a park fountain.

But things went awry when this little girl in Mexico stepped on top of a rushing jet of water. The little girl, believed to be just three or four years old, was one of a handful of children cooling off in the fountain when the incident occurred. She can be seen placing her head overtop of the jet just as the water pressure became powerful enough to send her flying into the sky, forcing her to flip.

Luckily the girl was not harmed thanks to an adult who quickly ran to her aid following the dangerous accident.

Yikes. One second you're just having fun, and the next you're sent flying!