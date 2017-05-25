Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Saved This Fox From A Fur Farm. Now She's BFFs With An Adorable Dog!

MAY 25, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Foxes raised at fur farms suffer cruel and horrible fates, which is why when this couple had the opportunity to save one of the unfortunate creatures, they didn't hesitate to act.

Polina Luschinskaya and her husband welcomed a fox cub named Jay to their home in Kraków, Poland, after rescuing her from being slaughtered at one such farm. They quickly found that it was meant to be and couldn't imagine life without their now two-year-old furry buddy, who loves playing, cuddling, sleeping, and just being with her humans.

Because Polina worked from home, she was able to keep Jay company most of the time. But when things changed and she started working at an office, she worried about her little friend. "I was very afraid that Jay would miss us as she would always be alone," she said.

That's when they decided to add another adorable member to their family.

They adopted two-year-old Saimon from an animal shelter, and he turned out to be the perfect sibling for Jay.

Read More: Here's The Therapy You Never Knew You Needed: Baby Armadillos. You're Welcome.

The two formed a special bond right away and now they're totally inseparable.

Whether they're just hanging out together...

...telling each other secrets...

...roughhousing...

...or just goofing off...

...it's safe to say that they'll be best friends for life.

(via BoredPanda)

Want to see more of this adorable pair? Just follow them on Instagram, and be sure to share their sweet friendship with others because the world needs to be blessed with their cuteness.

Trending Now

The Only Thing Standing Between This Dog And His Fun Is One Pesky Laundry Basket

Trending Now

What They Just Did With An Egg Shows Why You Shouldn't Leave Your Dog In A Hot Car

This Is The Last Thing You Want To Happen During A Kickboxing Demonstration

Instead Of Batting A Stray Balloon Down, He Grabbed The Baby And Did This Nonsense

They Adopted A Senior Dog Not Knowing How Much He'd Change Their Lives

Researchers Say To Put Down The Wine And Get To The Gym To Lower Breast Cancer Risk

This Tiny Creature's Life Was Spared Because Of A Little Girl's Quick Thinking

This Popular Taco Stand Was The Scene Of A Murder At The Hands Of A Killer Clown

Load another article