This Looked Like It Was Going To Be An Epic Fox Battle...Right Up Until It Didn't

As is the case with most epic brawls, after the first punch is thrown, the violence doesn’t stop until one side is victorious.
Unfortunately for these feuding foxes, their bark is worse than their bite.
With tourists watching from the sidelines of the Miyagi Zoo Fox Village in Japan, these two frustrated red foxes took to violence to settle their dispute. After only a few seconds of wrestling, the pair decided to turn their physical fight into a screaming match.
Not only is this anticlimactic, but I’m not even sure how you'd determine a winner!video-player-present
(via IFL Science)