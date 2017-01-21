Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

These 15 Animals Are Super Odd And Creepy Without Any Fur Or Feathers

JANUARY 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

The first time I saw a hairless cat, I was definitely a little weirded out.

I had no idea that an animal could look so strange without its hair -- but little did I know that cats only scratch the surface when it comes to bizarre-looking naked creatures. While some animals only appear odd when their fur or feathers are lacking, others turn into terrifying beasts that you'd never want to see in person.

Get ready to be freaked out, because these 15 bald animals are seriously strange (and sometimes creepy) sights to see.

1. Without their feathers, they just look like dead chickens walking.

2. Hairless chimpanzees are more than a little intimidating to watch in action.

Read More: This Snake Had Enough Of Its Handler, So It Taught Him A Lesson He'll Never Forget

3. If I ran into this bald bear, I'd probably wet myself in terror.

If I ran into this bald bear, I'd probably wet myself in terror.

YouTube / TheTalko

4. Underneath all those feathers, owls look like strange alien versions of themselves.

5. Even baby rabbits are unsettling creatures without all their fuzz.

Even baby rabbits are unsettling creatures without all their fuzz.

YouTube / TheTalko

6. What he said.

7. Hairless rats seem creepy at first, but they make awesome pets!

8. Naked possums belong in the nightmare realm.

Naked possums belong in the nightmare realm.

Facebook / Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge

9. We all know wombats are adorable, but their claws look completely freaky when they're naked.

We all know wombats are adorable, but their claws look completely freaky when they're naked.

YouTube / SC Videos

10. Sure, this lovebird resembles a plucked chicken -- but you have to admit she's kinda cute.

11. Newborn hairless pugs are pretty disturbing at first glance.

12. Baboons without fur are basically hairless demons.

Baboons without fur are basically hairless demons.

YouTube / SC Videos

13. And naked mole rats are actually hell beasts in pink disguises.

And naked mole rats are actually hell beasts in pink disguises.

Wikipedia

14. You definitely don't want to mess with hairless cats.

Giphy

15. I would have never known this critter was a raccoon.

Read More: He Went To Panama And Brought Home A Souvenir...Buried In His Scalp

(via IFL Science)

Which one did you find the freakiest? I'd have to say it's a tie between the baboon and the naked mole rat for me. Be sure to SHARE this story with others so they can see all the naked creepiness for themselves!

Trending Now

This Cat Was Just Taking A Nap When She Got Closed In The Garage Door

Trending Now

He Hugged The Wrong Person, But It Turned Out To Be The Best Thing For Everyone

Did You Know You Can Switch Off Niagara Falls? When You Do, The Results Are Shocking

Tattoos Drawn With One Line Are Beautiful And Simple Works Of Art

These Dogs May Look Familiar And That's Because They Were On Your Favorite Show

You Had ONE JOB, Tow Truck Driver...And You Couldn't Have Failed Harder

18 Of The Happiest Dogs You'll Ever Meet -- Prepare To Smile!

Vain Leopard Wants To Enjoy Looking In The Mirror, But Elephants Rudely Interrupt

If You Don't Think You Need To Wear Sunscreen, Think Again. Her Story Is Proof.

Get Free WiFi In Airports Around The World With This Helpful Map

When Parents Saw Their Kids' Math Homework, They Were Understandably Shocked

How Would You Feel If A Bus Driver Wouldn't Let Kids Go? It's Actually Happened

Woman Knits Clothing Out Of Something Every Dog Owner Has Laying Around

24 Photos That Will Make These Kids Really, Really Hate Social Media One Day

After Being Abused, She Took The Kids And Built A New Life From The Ground Up

These 18 Kids Are Way Too Literal About Everything
Submit Content

Load another article