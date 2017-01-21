The first time I saw a hairless cat, I was definitely a little weirded out.

I had no idea that an animal could look so strange without its hair -- but little did I know that cats only scratch the surface when it comes to bizarre-looking naked creatures. While some animals only appear odd when their fur or feathers are lacking, others turn into terrifying beasts that you'd never want to see in person.

Get ready to be freaked out, because these 15 bald animals are seriously strange (and sometimes creepy) sights to see.



1. Without their feathers, they just look like dead chickens walking.

2. Hairless chimpanzees are more than a little intimidating to watch in action.

3. If I ran into this bald bear, I'd probably wet myself in terror.

4. Underneath all those feathers, owls look like strange alien versions of themselves.

I just googled what owls look like without feathers and I am severely shook pic.twitter.com/B12IJ1atYl — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 8, 2017

5. Even baby rabbits are unsettling creatures without all their fuzz.

6. What he said.

@DanaSchwartzzz Bald hedgehogs are testicles with a face pic.twitter.com/v7VNUdHu9W — James H (@angusprune) January 8, 2017

7. Hairless rats seem creepy at first, but they make awesome pets!

8. Naked possums belong in the nightmare realm.

9. We all know wombats are adorable, but their claws look completely freaky when they're naked.

10. Sure, this lovebird resembles a plucked chicken -- but you have to admit she's kinda cute.

11. Newborn hairless pugs are pretty disturbing at first glance.

Newborn Hairless pug puppy ...or one of those mazes you have to roll the ball thru? pic.twitter.com/KKOBWRZQDa — Sam Wagner (@RyanWagner_) October 2, 2015

12. Baboons without fur are basically hairless demons.

13. And naked mole rats are actually hell beasts in pink disguises.

14. You definitely don't want to mess with hairless cats.

15. I would have never known this critter was a raccoon.

I found a picture of a hairless raccoon, and now I don't know how I'll get anymore work done today or sleep tonight. pic.twitter.com/DXPFZvglVI — BarlowBrewing (@BarlowBrewing) June 7, 2016

Which one did you find the freakiest? I'd have to say it's a tie between the baboon and the naked mole rat for me. Be sure to SHARE this story with others so they can see all the naked creepiness for themselves!