Museum and art exhibits are often meant to challenge the way we perceive the world around us.

Some take strange and bizarre forms to mess with our heads, while others resemble things that belong in nightmares. Either way, one thing's for sure -- museums can sure present some pretty freaky works of art.

These 20 exhibits may be interesting to look at during the day, but you definitely wouldn't want to share a room with them after dark.



1. There's no way I'd turn my back on her.

2. Is it weird that I think it's kind of cute?

3. This, on the other hand...not so much.

@museum101 and #badtaxidermy were made for each other... this one stays safely in our stores where it can't bother anyone. pic.twitter.com/LWGP3Jc7yx — The Potteries Museum (@PotteriesMuseum) February 15, 2017

4. "De-fleshed"







5. This is exactly what my mantle needs.

Our #museum101 is this prosthetic head from @FuryMovie - see it in the Second World War Hall https://t.co/jwFB7QI0mB pic.twitter.com/xyduyHryth — The Tank Museum (@TankMuseum) February 15, 2017

6. And the award for creepiest tumor goes to...

I'm late to the party but my #museum101 contribution would have been this teratoma with teeth and hair from @BartsPathology 💀 pic.twitter.com/JoqM7hQny7 — Carla Valentine (@ChickAndTheDead) February 17, 2017

7. There are so many disturbing things going on here that I don't know where to start.

This is getting a lot of #Creepy love: Ten of the Creepiest Antique Automatons We've Ever Seen https://t.co/D6mj4bPtG8 … via @JustCollecting pic.twitter.com/11dnQzaKkP — Stephanie Hall (@StephanieMPR) February 15, 2017

8. Mermaids are not supposed to be this unsettling.







9. Because alligator foot purses go with everything.

Offering up this alligator foot change purse (c. 1920-1935) from our collection for your #museum101 enjoyment. @museum101 @CultureThemes pic.twitter.com/EV6PERl1tx — Thunder Bay Museum (@TBayMuseum) February 15, 2017

10. Yep, I'll be having nightmares tonight.







11. She's definitely channeling the Shining twins.

12. At least it's not staring directly at us.

Is there anything creepier than opening a box and finding half a head staring back at you? A definite candidate for #museum101 pic.twitter.com/6lWxN1KB1r — RCPSG Library (@RCPSGlibrary) February 15, 2017

13. No. Just no.

Prototype habit for the Society of the Holy & Undivided Trinity. Important artefact & stuff of nightmares #museum101 https://t.co/fzMMTNCFPX pic.twitter.com/iHEFWFjEPh — Pusey House Library (@PuseyHouseLib) February 15, 2017

14. Here's something you'll never be able to unsee.







15. Yummy.

Just found this pot of parasites and deer skin whilst sorting out specimens at Bristol uni, slightly grim! #museum101 pic.twitter.com/dYT9E949ro — Charlotte-Anne (@cachivers) February 15, 2017

16. That's probably a good idea.

17. Could you imagine running into this terrifying creature?

@MarDixon #Museum101 As 6-year old in 1960, traumatised by the big anaconda in Rothschild Museum, now NHM, in Tring. Still have nightmares.. pic.twitter.com/bLeqbUmNow — JHR (@Iacobus1) February 15, 2017

18. His face is basically how I'm feeling at this point.

Our #Museum101 artefact would almost certainly be this merman, from one of the Culverins recovered from the Mary Rose! 😱 pic.twitter.com/qH1jStnebX — The Mary Rose Museum (@MaryRoseMuseum) February 15, 2017

19. This fine display really gives a whole new meaning to looking at things from another perspective.







20. Does anyone else feel a little violated right now?

Ready for some fun? Next theme is asking everyone to share their #Museum101 on February 15th



More Information: https://t.co/t0LetBfTKh pic.twitter.com/lL8eQREwrB — CultureThemes (@CultureThemes) January 30, 2017

(via Mirror)

Which one of these exhibits creeped you out the most? Let us know in the comments, and don't forget to share them to spread the freakiness around.