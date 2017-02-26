Ad Blocker Detected

Museums Are Great And All, But These 20 Exhibits Are Just Downright Freaky

FEBRUARY 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Museum and art exhibits are often meant to challenge the way we perceive the world around us.

Some take strange and bizarre forms to mess with our heads, while others resemble things that belong in nightmares. Either way, one thing's for sure -- museums can sure present some pretty freaky works of art.

These 20 exhibits may be interesting to look at during the day, but you definitely wouldn't want to share a room with them after dark.

1. There's no way I'd turn my back on her.

2. Is it weird that I think it's kind of cute?

3. This, on the other hand...not so much.

4. "De-fleshed"

"De-fleshed"

Reddit / Affero-Dolor

5. This is exactly what my mantle needs.

6. And the award for creepiest tumor goes to...

7. There are so many disturbing things going on here that I don't know where to start.

8. Mermaids are not supposed to be this unsettling.

Mermaids are not supposed to be this unsettling.

Reddit / MiracleWhipB4Mayo

9. Because alligator foot purses go with everything.

10. Yep, I'll be having nightmares tonight.

Yep, I'll be having nightmares tonight.

Reddit / mosigis

11. She's definitely channeling the Shining twins.

12. At least it's not staring directly at us.

13. No. Just no.

14. Here's something you'll never be able to unsee.

Here's something you'll never be able to unsee.

Reddit / SergentWinter

15. Yummy.

16. That's probably a good idea.

17. Could you imagine running into this terrifying creature?

18. His face is basically how I'm feeling at this point.

19. This fine display really gives a whole new meaning to looking at things from another perspective.

This fine display really gives a whole new meaning to looking at things from another perspective.

Reddit / SergentWinter

20. Does anyone else feel a little violated right now?

(via Mirror)

