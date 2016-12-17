Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s the one phone call you hope you never have to answer.

Your son or daughter was involved in a car accident and is in the hospital fighting for their life. After doctors have tried everything they can, your baby is pronounced dead and you are forced to come to terms with the fact that you have to start planning their funeral.



But doctors are humans, too, and can therefore make mistakes as well. It’s a scary realization that every once in awhile, someone is pronounced dead before they’ve given up the fight. This unfortunate medical oversight recently costed one man his life.

Msizi Mkhize was walking home late at night when he was struck by an oncoming car. When paramedics arrived on the scene, the young South African man was pronounced dead.

After the man spent more than two days in a mortuary freezer, his family came to collect his body for the funeral only to make a horrifying discovery -- their son still had a pulse.

Emergency personnel rushed Mkhize to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital where doctors and nurses tried to revive the very man that was previously pronounced dead. Unfortunately, the medical staff was unable to revive him and he died just five hours later.

A full investigation has been opened into the incident, and at this time it is unclear who was responsible for wrongly declaring Mkhize dead in the first place.

A doctor at the hospital has made it clear that the medical staff missed their ”golden hour” when treating the man after the car accident.

He went on to say, “There is a concept in emergency medicine care known as the 'golden hour,' when a trauma patient has the best chance of a good outcome if hospital or medical treatment is received within the first hour. This did not occur in this case.”

The family if Msizi Mkhize is asking for a full explanation as to how someone could be so careless as to make a wrongful declaration of death. Colonel Thandeka Mbhele, a police representative involved in the case, says that this incident is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the shortcomings in the mortuary business.

What a heartbreaking story!

(via Daily Mail)

No family should have to have their son declared dead not once, but twice! SHARE this story if you think the medical team called it quits way too soon and as a result cost this man a second chance at life.