French Designer Creates Fairytale Dresses Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen

There is a massive online community of fashion designers from around the world who share truly breathtaking creations.

But what dressmaker Sylvie Facon from France is able to achieve with her wearable works of art would stun even the most seasoned fashion lover. To create her gorgeous gowns, she uses any materials she can get her hands on, as long as she thinks she can make them work for her vision. She's even used the spines of old, hard-cover books to build whimsical bodices.

Her style knows no limits, with clear influences from bridal fashion, steampunk trends, and motifs that look like they were ripped right from the pages of Cinderella.

She's a true artist in every sense, and she does whatever she has to when trying to achieve an effect. Here, she hand painted this scene of a town.

And this image of a violin.

Her garden-inspired gowns are beautiful enough to make anyone's jaw drop.

Pieces with a bridal flare would make any woman feel incredible on her wedding day.

And last but not least, we have this piece made with the spines of books that's been making waves online for obvious reasons.

What do you think? Beautiful, right? For more, follow Sylvie on Instagram.