Stop Stocking Your Fridge Like This...It Could Be Making You Sick!

MARCH 9, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
Lots of us come home from the grocery store and shove food wherever it happens to fit in the fridge.

I know I'm guilty! It's tempting to think that a refrigerator keeps everything cold in the same way, but it turns out that where you place your food is just as important as keeping it chilled. People waste tons of food each year and eating rotten groceries can make you sick. But there is a correct way, and it will totally change your shopping and storage game!

Watch as this scientist explains the reasons for putting certain foods on each shelf. I never knew this stuff!

Metro

(via Metro and Good Housekeeping)

This is so helpful. I think it's time to go on a cleaning spree! Be sure to share this with everyone you know to keep them healthy and happy.

