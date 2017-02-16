Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We're lucky if we can find one really, really good friend in life who is there for us through thick and thin.

For Liam McAtasney and Sarah Stern of New Jersey, they though they had found that in each other. But then, on December 2, 2016, McAtasney strangled Stern to death. He and his roommate, Preston Taylor, then bagged up the girl's dead body and threw it off of a bridge into a river.

In a recorded conversation, McAtasney admitted to choking Stern for more than 30 minutes after robbing her of all of her money.







He even bragged to his friends that he strangled Stern with such force that he lifted her off the ground while watching her die.

Taylor, the roommate, confessed to helping McAtasney dispose of Stern’s body after the murder.







Stern’s car was found abandoned along the bridge the next morning, but her body still hasn't been found. It is believed that the current of the river swept her remains out to sea.