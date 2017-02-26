Ad Blocker Detected

Little Monkey Says 'Let's Be Friends,' Chihuahua Says 'OH HELL NAW'

FEBRUARY 26, 2017  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Don’t let their small frames and cute eyes fool you. Chihuahuas can be vicious little critters when they want to be.

Speaking first hand, my cousin has two chihuahuas at home and they are the most spastic creatures on the face of the planet. They can be perfectly fine one moment, but at the drop of a hat, they freak out and go on the attack.

Case in point, this video of a friendly monkey who was looking to make friends with a chihuahua. After scratching his face and giving him sweet, sweet kisses, you would have thought the chihuahua would succumb the monkey’s charm. That wasn't the case. After becoming agitated, the chihuahua went mental.

Apparently, this pup isn’t one for PDA.

Unfortunately, monkeys aren’t the only things sending chihuahuas into total meltdowns. Here are a few more dogs that are all the way over our nonsense.

