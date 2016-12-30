Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While most McDonald's locations are known for their Big Macs or that lovable clown, Ronald McDonald, one Melbourne chain is now known online for its resident mice.

Tiny rodents are the last things anyone wants to see scurrying across the floor of any restaurant, but that's exactly what McDonald's customer Todd Gilbey caught on camera while eating at his local Mickey D's.

After noticing mice darting through the kitchen, he didn't run away. Instead, he threw some fries on the ground to lure the critters out of hiding. At one point, the game became a rat race as one mouse chased another for a fried, golden treat.



