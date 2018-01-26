Ad Blocker Detected

Awesome Time-Lapse Video Shows A Perfect Bubble Freezing In The Snow

JANUARY 26, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
SCIENCE
Matt Davidson
While most of try to endure the harsh winter cold by avoiding it entirely and staying indoors, others can't wait to break out their cold-weather gear and enjoy a day of fun in the snow.

Some people build a snowman or make snow angels, while others seek out much more unique forms of snowy entertainment. Take Gloria Allwin, for example, who decided to test out a theory about blowing bubbles in the dead of winter. Allwin wanted to see how long it would take a fully formed bubble to freeze. The time-lapse video she captured of the process is so awesome!

For those who are curious, the soapy bubble completely crystallized! Watch it happen in the video below.

While this was a totally awesome video, I think I'll wait for summer to start playing with bubbles.

