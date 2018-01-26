Awesome Time-Lapse Video Shows A Perfect Bubble Freezing In The Snow

While most of try to endure the harsh winter cold by avoiding it entirely and staying indoors, others can't wait to break out their cold-weather gear and enjoy a day of fun in the snow.
Some people build a snowman or make snow angels, while others seek out much more unique forms of snowy entertainment. Take Gloria Allwin, for example, who decided to test out a theory about blowing bubbles in the dead of winter. Allwin wanted to see how long it would take a fully formed bubble to freeze. The time-lapse video she captured of the process is so awesome!