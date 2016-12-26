Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Spray The Inside Of Your Car Doors With Silicone To Keep Them From Freezing Shut

DECEMBER 26, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Today was the first day this year that I had to scrape ice off my windshield. Even worse, my car doors were frozen shut -- and in the words of Sweet Brown, ain't nobody got time for that!

Parking your car in a garage is a surefire way to avoid frozen doors, but not everyone has that luxury. Luckily for those of us who park outside, EricTheCarGuy has a brilliant solution for keeping our doors from getting frozen shut, just in time for the harshest months of winter.

After seeing this simple (and cheap) car hack, I'll never have to deal with frozen doors again.

video-player-present

Read More: This Guy Removed a Pile Of Snow From His Car By Using A Seriously Genius Solution

Come at me, winter! With this hack, I can handle whatever cold weather throws my way. Be sure to share this helpful tip with your loved ones!

Giphy

Trending Now

Watch As This Pit Bull Patiently Waits In Line To Get Ice Cream

Trending Now

Do You Know What Your Function Keys Actually Do? They Can Save A Ton Of Time

Load another article