Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's not every day you see a man stripping down to his underwear outside in the middle of winter.

After a group of bystanders spotted a dog flailing around in the icy waters of a frozen pond, one brave man knew he had to step in and save the day. As the dog began sinking into the frigid unknown, the quick thinking Good Samaritan stripped down to his boxers and jumped in after it. Unafraid of the repercussions of his polar plunge, the man was able to swim the pup back to the shoreline in no time at all.

He deserves a medal (and about 30 blankets).

video-player-present

Read More: If You Caught Your Child Stealing, Would You Do What This Mother Did?

This is compassion at its finest. Share this video with the animal lovers in your life!