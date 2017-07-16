11 Exhausted And Frustrated Dog Moms Who Totally Feel Your Parenting Pain

Any parent knows that some days the kids are just too much to handle.

Whether they're crawling all over while you're trying to relax or won't listen when you tell them what to do, children will be, well, children. One thing that might make all the stressed moms and dads out there feel a tiny bit better is that this kind of defiance isn't just confined to humans. Dog moms also have plenty of frustrating and exhausting experiences with their pups, and they can be totally hilarious. Check out these 11 canine moms just doing their best to get through the day.

1. "I told you, I wasn't going to answer any more of your 10,000 questions today!"

2. Look at this freeloader right here. Always looking for a ride!

3. I've got to say, this ambush is pretty adorable.

4. She's had all she can take today, and she's not afraid to show it.

5. "Moooooooom, it's not nap time! It's play time!"

6. Looks like the kids got into something they weren't supposed to -- AGAIN.

7. Mom just needs a break to get herself together, but parenting is a 24/7 job.

8. She found the most creative way to get a moment of peace. They'll be big enough to join her up there before she knows it!

9. There's no escape from the whining, no matter what species of parent you are.

10. "Maybe if I just wear them out, I'll be able to catch a snooze while they nap, too."

11. Mom finally had to put him in time out for misbehaving. Aww!

Sometimes our doggos are just like us. These are so funny and cute. Share this with all the parents you know who will totally be able to relate.