Do You Know What Your Function Keys Actually Do? They Can Save A Ton Of Time

I consider myself to be pretty computer savvy, but I have to admit that I don't pay much attention to the function keys.

F1-F12 sit at the top of almost every keyboard, but so many of us don't know what they do or how they can help us. The truth is, these functions can save us a ton of time while we're going about our everyday activities online. Here's what they can do.

F1 brings you to the help screen for almost any program.

Use F2 to quickly rename any file or folder you've selected.