This Woman Was Arrested For Shoplifting. Then A Cop Did Something So Special.

MAY 12, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Trying to raise and support her children, single mother Sheena Davenport was caught shoplifting food from Walmart over a year ago just so they could get by.

On the day of her hearing, the struggling mom was caught off guard when one of the police officers in the court house told her to go outside with her. They eventually found themselves at a local Winn-Dixie grocery store.

The kind officer told Davenport to grab a shopping cart and fill it with food to feed herself and her kids.

Facebook / Love What Matters

The officer then explained her own struggle and told her that things will get better if you just soldier on. With the kind cop's help, Davenport was able to bring home over $100 worth of groceries for her children.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Taken aback by her kindness, Davenport shared her story with Love What Matters. Check it out below.

(via Love What Matters)

Let this mother’s story go to show that when times get tough, you can find kindness in the most unexpected places. Share this heartwarming act of kindness with the strong moms and dads in your life who would do anything for their kids.

