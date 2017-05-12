This Woman Was Arrested For Shoplifting. Then A Cop Did Something So Special.

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Trying to raise and support her children, single mother Sheena Davenport was caught shoplifting food from Walmart over a year ago just so they could get by.

On the day of her hearing, the struggling mom was caught off guard when one of the police officers in the court house told her to go outside with her. They eventually found themselves at a local Winn-Dixie grocery store.

The kind officer told Davenport to grab a shopping cart and fill it with food to feed herself and her kids.







The officer then explained her own struggle and told her that things will get better if you just soldier on. With the kind cop's help, Davenport was able to bring home over $100 worth of groceries for her children.







Taken aback by her kindness, Davenport shared her story with Love What Matters. Check it out below.

(via Love What Matters)

Read More: Girl With Cerebral Palsy Is Overtaken With Joy When A Friend Asks Her This Question

Let this mother’s story go to show that when times get tough, you can find kindness in the most unexpected places. Share this heartwarming act of kindness with the strong moms and dads in your life who would do anything for their kids.