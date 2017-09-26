Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

15 Hilarious And Savage-As-Hell Book Dedications That'll Have You Rolling

SEPTEMBER 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Most book dedications are personal (and sometimes generic) messages from the author to their loved ones, which is why many readers gloss over them.

Some writers, however, have found great pleasure in making theirs as entertaining as possible, to their readers' collective delight. From taking jabs at family members to insulting people of the past who did them wrong, these 15 authors filled their dedications with personality. Whether they're creative, ridiculous, or hilarious, one thing's for sure about them -- they definitely aren't boring!

1. "Opened up my Finance textbook and found this dedication."

"Opened up my Finance textbook and found this dedication."

Reddit / bagpiper98

2. "Skulduggery Pleasant: Mortal Coil" by Derek Landy

"Skulduggery Pleasant: Mortal Coil" by Derek Landy

Imgur / imasarcasticlittleteapot

3. "This Book Is Full of Spiders: Seriously, Dude, Don't Touch It" by David Wong

"This Book Is Full of Spiders: Seriously, Dude, Don't Touch It" by David Wong

Imgur / vladmandingo

4. "Diary of a Mad Diva" by Joan Rivers

"Diary of a Mad Diva" by Joan Rivers

Twitter / BrianFishbach

5. "I Wonder What I'm Thinking About?" by Moose Allain

"I Wonder What I'm Thinking About?" by Moose Allain

Twitter / AndreaMann

6. "No Way Back" by Matthew Klein

"No Way Back" by Matthew Klein

Twitter / JotDownSpain

7. "An Introduction To Algebraic Topology" by Joseph J. Rotman

"An Introduction To Algebraic Topology" by Joseph J. Rotman

Reddit / -waterbear-

8. "Picked up a book by my lecturer and I'm pretty sure the dedication is to his dog."

"Picked up a book by my lecturer and I'm pretty sure the dedication is to his dog."

Twitter / JackCBear

9. "Moxie" by Jennifer Mathieu

"Moxie" by Jennifer Mathieu

Twitter / book_magpie

10. The "Animorphs" series by K. A. Applegate

The "Animorphs" series by K. A. Applegate

Twitter / keribradyb

11. "Available: A Memoir of Heartbreak, Hookups, Love and Brunch" by Matteson Perry

"Available: A Memoir of Heartbreak, Hookups, Love and Brunch" by Matteson Perry

Twitter / nsarnoff

12. "Austenland" by Shannon Hale

"Austenland" by Shannon Hale

Imgur / DarkNinsta

13. "Sick in the Head: Conversations About Life and Comedy" by Judd Apatow

"Sick in the Head: Conversations About Life and Comedy" by Judd Apatow

Twitter / ZoNaseef

14. "Let's Pretend This Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir" by Jenny Lawson

"Let's Pretend This Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir" by Jenny Lawson

Amazon

15. "The Land of Stories: Beyond the Kingdoms" by Chris Colfer

"The Land of Stories: Beyond the Kingdoms" by Chris Colfer

Twitter / DeltaTwpLibrary

(via BoredPanda)

I'll definitely be paying more attention to the dedication pages from now on whenever I read. Who knows how many awesome ones I've missed?

Trending Now

When Their Dads Shaved Their Beards, These Two Kids Totally Freaked Out

Trending Now

A Rare Skin Condition Leaves This Active Little Girl In Danger Of Serious Infections

These Officers Visited This Grandma To Make Sure She Was Prepared For A Life-Altering Storm

This Cat's Appearance At A Man's Grave Turned Out To Be An Amazing Coincidence

Ailing Woman's Neighbors Wanted To Surprise Her With An Amazing Gesture Of Love

According To Scientists, The Crazy Cat Lady Up The Street May Have A Mental Disorder

A Skiing Accident Wasn't Going To Stop Him From Dancing On His Daughter's Big Day

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

Most Dogs Hate Vacuum Cleaners, But This One? It Can't Get Enough

When It Comes To Free Food, This Deer Doesn't Play Around

Why Are Strangers Giving This Cat Money? The Reason Will Warm Your Heart

This Cat Was Left For Dead Until A Sanctuary Swept Her Up And Saved The Day

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

Load another article