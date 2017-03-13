Ad Blocker Detected

18 People Who Are Absolutely Nothing If Not Passionate...And Maybe A Little Crazy

MARCH 13, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

One of the great things about humanity is that we're all so unique.

Everyone has their own perspective and beliefs, which can lead to us butting heads and protesting about the issues that matter the most to us. Our different views can also be translated into some pretty creative, hilarious, and even downright weird signs that we proudly hold up to show that we're passionate about what we believe in. Of course, some signs are far crazier than others.

Get ready to laugh and scratch your head, because here are 18 of the funniest and craziest signs people have ever seen at protests.

1. You know things are bad when...

2. A sign in the background reads, "Honk if you love foreskin."

Reddit / Z06Boricua

3. I'm so confused right now.

YouTube / General knowledge

4. I have to admit this is pretty damn clever.

5. It's hard to say which one's my favorite.

YouTube / General knowledge

6. Marie Antoinette reference or just plain ol' hunger? You decide.

YouTube / General knowledge

7. "Only a little, though."

8. You did indeed, sir.

YouTube / General knowledge

9. This is an injustice nobody should ever have to experience.

Reddit / DrJulianBashir

10. This guy's really asking the important questions.

11. I mean, he's not wrong.

12. Thanks, Obama.

YouTube / Kyle Smith

13. The next one is sure to read, "I'm telling Mom!"

YouTube / General knowledge

14. Riiight.

YouTube / General knowledge

15. I'm so sure...

Reddit / marmo518

16. Marijuana has rights, too!

YouTube / Alex Nations

17. Now this is a cause I can get behind.

YouTube / Alex Nations

18. Don't we all.

YouTube / Alex Nations

Which of these was your favorite? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share these signs with all the passionate protesters in your life!

