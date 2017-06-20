Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Okay, This Ferret Either Wants To Show Off Her Babies Or Feed Them A Nice Human

JUNE 20, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Animals can display some pretty strange behaviors when it comes to their babies.

It's totally understandable that they start to get vicious when they perceive a threat around their little ones. On the other hand, it's incredibly disturbing that some will actually eat their young for what seems like no reason at all.

While this mother ferret didn't exactly show aggression towards her kits or her owner when he got close to them, what she did do was definitely odd, funny, and cute at the same time.

For reasons unknown, this mom latched onto her owner's hand and started pulling.

For reasons unknown, this mom latched onto her owner's hand and started pulling.

YouTube / brett forster

It quickly became apparent that she was guiding him towards the box holding her babies.

It quickly became apparent that she was guiding him towards the box holding her babies.

YouTube / brett forster

Whether she was trying to keep the kits warm with his body heat, needed a babysitter, or wanted to give them an afternoon snack isn't clear, but she definitely wanted that hand in the box...

Whether she was trying to keep the kits warm with his body heat, needed a babysitter, or wanted to give them an afternoon snack isn't clear, but she definitely wanted that hand in the box...

YouTube / brett forster

...because every single time he pulled it out, she just kept dragging it back in.

video-player-present

I personally think it's adorable that she trusts the guy to be that close to her babies and even touch them! Be sure to share this funny mom's antics if they made you smile.

Trending Now

If Your Kids Love Playing In The Sand At The Beach, They'll Definitely Want This

Trending Now

A Snake Caught His Meal, But That's Not A Tree He's Dangling From. Gross.

Load another article