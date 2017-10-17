Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What He Read On The Card From His Wife Freaked Him Out. Then He Saw The Inside.

OCTOBER 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Getting a card on your birthday or other holidays is nice and all, but let's be honest -- the vast majority of the ones you've received in your life have ended up in the trash or recycling bin.

The well-meaning messages printed on these pieces of paper are supposed to convey happiness, congratulations, love, affection, and even condolences, but more often than not, they're just boring. All you have to do is visit the greeting card section at your local store to find countless cliques and boatloads of flowery language. But every once in a while, you come across one that actually grabs your attention and even gives you a chuckle, as evidenced by these 15 hilarious gems.

1. Truer words have never been spoken.

Truer words have never been spoken.

Imgur / num1polak

2. Not when there are kitties!

Not when there are kitties!

Reddit / fishbait234

3. Sorry, but nature calls.

Sorry, but nature calls.

Etsy

4. Thanks?

Thanks?

Reddit / glitterzz

5. Savage.

Savage.

Reddit / RandomStranger456123

6. This is cruel.

This is cruel.

Etsy

7. Wekldjs sdlkfjdskl djsfsd.

Wekldjs sdlkfjdskl djsfsd.

Reddit / Tiffnade

8. This is probably the fastest way to give your partner a heart attack.

This is probably the fastest way to give your partner a heart attack.

Reddit / j0be

9. Well, I guess it's better than no card at all.

Well, I guess it's better than no card at all.

Reddit / shotukan

10. So that's what "meow" means!

So <em>that's</em> what "meow" means!

Imgur / BenBeesley

11. Here's a nice card for the old ball n' chain.

Here's a nice card for the old ball n' chain.

Reddit / Lndubs

12. Very informative.

Very informative.

Reddit / CptKirk6707

13. "My friend was just cheated on - this is the valentine's card she's sending her ex."

"My friend was just cheated on - this is the valentine's card she's sending her ex."

Reddit / sugarquills

14. Honey badgers are jerks.

Honey badgers are jerks.

Reddit / Poc4e

15. "The card I got my dad is pretty amusing because about a year ago I was in jail. So I hope he finds it as funny as I do."

"The card I got my dad is pretty amusing because about a year ago I was in jail. So I hope he finds it as funny as I do."

Reddit / backofyourmouth

(via BoredPanda)

Greeting cards can get super expensive, but I'd say these are definitely worth their prices. Which of these would you send to your loved ones?

Trending Now

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

Trending Now

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

15 Cats And Dogs That Feel Absolutely Humiliated In Their Halloween Costumes

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

She'd Been In The Foster System For Years When A Woman Gave Her Life-Changing News

This Cat Was Caught Red-Handed But How Do You Punish A Face Like That?

She's Safe And Sound In The Hospital, But How She Got There Is Heartbreaking

These Poppable Desserts Are Everything You Never Wanted In A Birthday Cake

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

Lunchtime Is A Little Bright For This Boy Thanks To Dad's Amazing Notes

He Hadn't Seen His Dad In Almost 40 Years. Watch Their Tear-Jerking Reunion

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

You'll Think This Method For Removing Gophers Is Either Genius Or Cruel

These 15 Pups Just Got Adopted, And Their Happy Faces Will Make Your Heart Melt

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Load another article