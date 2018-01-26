Ad Blocker Detected

20 Funny Cards From Kids That Are Maybe Just A Little Too Honest

JANUARY 26, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
As we grow and mature, we develop a mental filter that helps us decide whether or not to keep certain thoughts to ourselves.

And as anyone who spends a lot of time around children can attest, kids don't have one quite yet. If you're a mom or dad, you probably have countless cringeworthy memories of your little ones saying the most brutally honest and embarrassing things in public. You know, the kind that make you want to crawl under a rock and never come out? Even when they're trying to do something nice like write a card to their teachers or loved ones, they still manage to be just a bit too blunt, as evidenced by the hilariously "thoughtful" messages written by the 20 children below.

1. Like I said before, brutally honest.

Reddit / solarequator

2. "In the hospital with pancreatitis, this is the get well soon card my daughter drew for me."

Reddit / Trogdor_a_Burninator

3. "Valentines day card from a student."

Reddit / hate_mail

4. Way to make them feel special on their birthday, kiddo.

Reddit / jizzwaffle

5. "I think the kid meant 'cook.'"

Reddit / krato1995

6. "A single friend's student drew this picture for her..."

Reddit / Ahall1123

7. "My daughter, the poet."

Imgur / geni91782

8. "My cousin babysits a child who is not very fond of her. She found this letter in his room, he left it on his desk. (Her name is Valerie)."

Imgur / cdogfly

9. "My wife works at the VA where school kids dropped off cards. The elderly vet that got this one responded: 'I'm not dead yet!'"

Reddit / uscmissinglink

10. She's just out here telling it like it is.

11. To be fair, this Father's Day card is kind of true.

Reddit / 240240

12. A little Voldemort in the making!

Reddit / Rtalbert235

13. "One-year veganniversary card from my 9 year old daughter."

Reddit / I_Amuse_Me_123

14. You might want to lock your bedroom door, Mom and Dad.

Reddit

15. You have to hand it to this 11-year-old -- she's got a great sense of humor.

Reddit / Trai-Harder

16. "My best friend is an elementary school teacher. Her students are writing postcards to veterans."

Reddit / 500daysofthisgirl

17. "Thanks for not dying, grandpa!"

Reddit / ItsIronyBitch

18. Feeling under the weather? Just go poop!

Reddit

19. "My young niece and I send each other funny cards in the mail sometimes. Her latest one really cut me deep."

Reddit / TheToolMan

20. "As if being deployed for Valentines Day isn't bad enough...Thanks, Donovan."

Reddit / SAPHEI

(via Bored Panda)

Kids. They sure are adorable, but damn if they don't wound us with their words.

