Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

23 Brutally Honest Valentine's Day Cards Crafted By Kids -- #7 Had Me In Stitches

FEBRUARY 14, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

No matter the situation or occasion, we can pretty much assume kids are going to tell it like it is.

You'd think that children would take a page out of their parents' books on Valentine's Day -- you know, show some compassion, put other's shortcomings aside -- but not these kids.

They refuse to sugarcoat things, even on the sweet-centric holiday. While I’m sure their hearts were in the right place, I can’t help but chuckle at these 23 hilariously blunt V-Day cards that were crafted by kids...

1. We can clearly see who the favorites are in this family.

We can clearly see who the favorites are in this family.

Imgur

2. I guess if I had to be second best, it would be to fried chicken.

I guess if I had to be second best, it would be to fried chicken.

Imgur / animalfurry

3. I'm curious what makes this dad's poops so great.

I'm curious what makes this dad's poops so great.

Imgur

4. Ms. Karen clearly overshares in her classroom.

Ms. Karen clearly overshares in her classroom.

Imgur / animalfurry

5. No gold diggers here!

No gold diggers here!

Flickr / EvelynGiggles

6. "I love you more than cow!"

"I love you more than cow!"

Imgur / geni91782

7. This kid has a calendar where he keeps track of all his favorite dinners.

This kid has a calendar where he keeps track of all his favorite dinners.

Twitter / Parker

Read More: Here Are 20 Hysterical Fails You Should Try To Avoid On Valentines Day...OUCH

8. It's the little things in life.

It's the little things in life.

Imgur / animalfurry

9. I'm fairly certain they're thankful to be alive, too.

I'm fairly certain they're thankful to be alive, too.

Imgur / animalfurry

10. Sweaty people need friends, too.

Sweaty people need friends, too.

Imgur

11. Nothing good ever comes from a card like this.

Nothing good ever comes from a card like this.

Imgur / animalfurry

12. I wonder why Kody thinks she needs this...

I wonder why Kody thinks she needs this...

Imgur

13. I mean, public burping is pretty embarrassing!

I mean, public burping <em>is</em> pretty embarrassing!

Imgur / animalfurry

14. Well, this took a dark turn.

Well, this took a dark turn.

Reddit / SAPHEI

15. This card is for all the big butt lovers out there.

This card is for all the big butt lovers out there.

Imgur / animalfurry

16. I'm not sure that's his last name, but hey it's the thought that counts.

I'm not sure that's his last name, but hey it's the thought that counts.

Imgur

Read More: 18 Valentine's Day Gifts That No Sane Person Would Be Excited About

17. Now that's true love right there.

Now that's true love right there.

Imgur

18. Second best still has "best" in the title.

Second best still has "best" in the title.

Reddit / reasonable-doubt

19. Being drawn as a potato is a compliment, right?

Being drawn as a potato is a compliment, right?

Reddit / starmancer

20. You should see my mom's face when my dad eats all the snacks.

You should see my mom's face when my dad eats all the snacks.

Imgur / wifofoo

21. Close enough.

Close enough.

Imgur / animalfurry

22. You know you've made it big when you're on a list with the 26th President of the United States.

You know you've made it big when you're on a list with the 26th President of the United States.

Reddit / Brandy_Alexander

23. His first valentine WAS on the Jedi Council.

His first valentine WAS on the Jedi Council.

Imgur / animalfurry

(via BuzzFeed and Bored Panda)

SHARE this if you got a kick out of these hilarious Valentine's Day cards!

Trending Now

Everything Is Better With Science -- Even Cooking! Here's What You Need To Know

Trending Now

She Delivered Her Baby Early To Make Sure Her Husband Could Hold Their Baby Once

The U.S. Government Just Made It Easier For Dog Breeders And Zoos To Abuse Animals

This Cutie Just Got Some New Hearing Aids And He Couldn't Be Happier!

19 Times Cats Were Basically Scared Out Of Their Skin -- LOL

When Bedtime Rolls Around, This Hilarious Pup Will NOT Go To Sleep Without Mom

Parents Know Glitter Gets EVERYWHERE, That's Why This Scene Is So Funny (And Horrifying)

You've Seen Wedding Surprises, But Nothing As Incredible As What This Dad Did

Every Parent Can Relate To What Happened To Drew Barrymore At Disney

24 Hilarious Things Parents Never Thought They'd Have To Say To Their Kids

This Rescued Dog Has An Unlikely Friendship With This Sweet Cat

Listen To These Chilling 911 Calls From A Man Who Just Killed -- OMG

How Low Can You Go? Definitely Not As Low As This Girl Can. OMG!

Watch This Adorable Husky Use A Fridge Ice Maker To Get A Yummy Treat

This Baby Photo Got Way Cuter Once The Older Siblings Joined In

What These Boys Did For The Girls On Their Team Is So Inspiring
Submit Content

Load another article