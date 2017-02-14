23 Brutally Honest Valentine's Day Cards Crafted By Kids -- #7 Had Me In Stitches

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

No matter the situation or occasion, we can pretty much assume kids are going to tell it like it is.

You'd think that children would take a page out of their parents' books on Valentine's Day -- you know, show some compassion, put other's shortcomings aside -- but not these kids.

They refuse to sugarcoat things, even on the sweet-centric holiday. While I’m sure their hearts were in the right place, I can’t help but chuckle at these 23 hilariously blunt V-Day cards that were crafted by kids...

1. We can clearly see who the favorites are in this family.







2. I guess if I had to be second best, it would be to fried chicken.







3. I'm curious what makes this dad's poops so great.







4. Ms. Karen clearly overshares in her classroom.







5. No gold diggers here!







6. "I love you more than cow!"







7. This kid has a calendar where he keeps track of all his favorite dinners.







8. It's the little things in life.







9. I'm fairly certain they're thankful to be alive, too.







10. Sweaty people need friends, too.







11. Nothing good ever comes from a card like this.







12. I wonder why Kody thinks she needs this...







13. I mean, public burping is pretty embarrassing!







14. Well, this took a dark turn.







15. This card is for all the big butt lovers out there.







16. I'm not sure that's his last name, but hey it's the thought that counts.







17. Now that's true love right there.







18. Second best still has "best" in the title.







19. Being drawn as a potato is a compliment, right?







20. You should see my mom's face when my dad eats all the snacks.







21. Close enough.







22. You know you've made it big when you're on a list with the 26th President of the United States.







23. His first valentine WAS on the Jedi Council.







