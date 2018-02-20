Ad Blocker Detected

15 Funny Librarians Who Prove Libraries Are Anything But Boring

FEBRUARY 20, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
Sarah Jewel
I'm the first to admit it: I love a library.

As a lifelong reader, libraries have always been places of enchantment and wonder for me. But for people who maybe aren't as into books as me, I can see why they might seem stuffy. Depictions of libraries and librarians are usually uptight and negative.

The reality is that librarians are awesome, and they're always looking for ways to connect with their patrons. This can lead to some pretty funny stuff. Here are 15 hilarious librarians doing their thing.

1. "Sometimes I wear my panda hat to work. This is what it looks like to everyone walking into the library."

Reddit / djhalfacookie

2. "This was at my college library entrance."

Reddit / TNMurse

3. "When libraries troll their patrons."

Reddit / sidshembekar

4. "My local library."

Imgur / Jasper Sitwell

5. "My school library knows what's up."

Imgur / Sheena MaLeena

6. "Every year my school's librarian dresses up as a book reaper to collect overdue books."

Imgur / MechEMatriarch

7. "My local library is taking people's mugshot."

Reddit / CaptainSterling

8. "Librarian humor."

Imgur / Kroi

9. "I went to the library, accidentally ended up in Interstellar..."

Reddit / swampgum

10. "Please do not let in the cat."

Reddit / TheLoserCrowd

11. "This librarian is brilliant."

Imgur / soundthetrumpet

12. Librarians can even be timely with their humor...

Twitter / @HatfieldColLib

13. "I am glad to know that I am safe in my university's library."

Reddit / ExtendedHours

14. "My local library has this sign on their dropoff slot."

Imgur / Wombatjack

15. "My town's public library has a clever blizzard solution."

Reddit / Hopkinton Hiller

(via BoredPanda)

I want to be best friends with all of these people. What's the funniest thing you've ever seen in a library? Let us know in the comments.

