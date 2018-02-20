15 Funny Librarians Who Prove Libraries Are Anything But Boring

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

I'm the first to admit it: I love a library.

As a lifelong reader, libraries have always been places of enchantment and wonder for me. But for people who maybe aren't as into books as me, I can see why they might seem stuffy. Depictions of libraries and librarians are usually uptight and negative.

The reality is that librarians are awesome, and they're always looking for ways to connect with their patrons. This can lead to some pretty funny stuff. Here are 15 hilarious librarians doing their thing.

1. "Sometimes I wear my panda hat to work. This is what it looks like to everyone walking into the library."







2. "This was at my college library entrance."







3. "When libraries troll their patrons."







4. "My local library."







5. "My school library knows what's up."







6. "Every year my school's librarian dresses up as a book reaper to collect overdue books."







7. "My local library is taking people's mugshot."







8. "Librarian humor."







9. "I went to the library, accidentally ended up in Interstellar..."







10. "Please do not let in the cat."







11. "This librarian is brilliant."







12. Librarians can even be timely with their humor...







13. "I am glad to know that I am safe in my university's library."







14. "My local library has this sign on their dropoff slot."







15. "My town's public library has a clever blizzard solution."







(via BoredPanda)

I want to be best friends with all of these people. What's the funniest thing you've ever seen in a library? Let us know in the comments.