Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

They Were Nervous How Their Fur Babies Would React To The Newborn, But They LOVE Him

JANUARY 22, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Welcoming a new member into the family can be difficult for the animals we love.

After all, they don't know why there's suddenly a new tiny screaming human running around. That's why it's important to take the right steps to introduce them properly.

Kasey Boggs and her husband knew it might be a challenge with a huge pack of four dogs and a cat at home, but the rescue animals welcomed the new baby with open paws.

The day Kasey brought Sonny home, she says it seemed like her fur family expected him.

Read More: 5 Cats Meet Their Baby Brother For The First Time...Get Ready To Laugh!

Meet the fur babies: Roxy, Edith, Mia, Rose, and Jake.

Rosie loves to be on "cry patrol," making sure her new brother is safe and sound.

Jake helps out with diaper changing and acts like the older brother of the pack.

Roxy and Edith are definitely the "cool" siblings!

Even their cat, Mia, keeps watch from a short distance... or right in the bassinet.

Every member of this family has an amazing rescue story, which you can learn about here.

Now that their family has expanded, their Instagram features even more adorable snapshots!

Read More: Pit Bull And Adorable Baby Are Best Friends Because The Stereotype Isn't True

These animals are incredible! I'm so glad they're taking such good care of Sonny. SHARE this adorable family's story with the animal lovers you know.

Trending Now

A Volcanic Eruption Spared Only This Prisoner And 2 Others. Later, He Was Pardoned

Trending Now

Woman Passed Away After Doctors Discovered Infection Resistant To All Antibiotics

This Man Was Vaping When His Device Blew Up In His Face -- Watch Out!

How Would You Feel If A Bus Driver Wouldn't Let Kids Go? It's Actually Happened

They Were Nervous How Their Fur Babies Would React To The Newborn, But They LOVE Him

He Was On A Sidewalk With His Son For A Disgusting Reason That Got Him Arrested

Tattoos Drawn With One Line Are Beautiful And Simple Works Of Art
Submit Content

Load another article