Welcoming a new member into the family can be difficult for the animals we love.

After all, they don't know why there's suddenly a new tiny screaming human running around. That's why it's important to take the right steps to introduce them properly.

Kasey Boggs and her husband knew it might be a challenge with a huge pack of four dogs and a cat at home, but the rescue animals welcomed the new baby with open paws.

The day Kasey brought Sonny home, she says it seemed like her fur family expected him.

Meet the fur babies: Roxy, Edith, Mia, Rose, and Jake.

Rosie loves to be on "cry patrol," making sure her new brother is safe and sound.

Jake helps out with diaper changing and acts like the older brother of the pack.

Roxy and Edith are definitely the "cool" siblings!

Even their cat, Mia, keeps watch from a short distance... or right in the bassinet.

Every member of this family has an amazing rescue story, which you can learn about here.

Now that their family has expanded, their Instagram features even more adorable snapshots!

These animals are incredible! I'm so glad they're taking such good care of Sonny.