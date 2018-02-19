He Put A Bunch Of Furbies Over A Keyboard And Created The Stuff Of Nightmares

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If you grew up in the '90s or early '00s, you probably remember the Furby.

These popular toys delighted kids and drove parents insane. You almost had to care for them like regular pets, so they would wake people up with their random noises and lights blinking. They could learn to copy some speech, so there were even controversies about Furbies reciting foul language.

Now, they're just sort of novelties. They're a funny thing that we look back on as a fad, though some are still sold today. One guy online did something to remind us of just how horrifying these things can be.

YouTube user LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER has been dreaming up a use for all of the discarded Furbies for years.







He went to thrift stores and shopped on eBay until he had enough to make his device -- a Furby organ! Yikes.







Check it out in action, complete with your latest nightmare. You're welcome.

I feel like I'm never going to get that sound out of my head. If you can dream it up, you can do it, and you just might haunt everyone else while you do.