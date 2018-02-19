Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Put A Bunch Of Furbies Over A Keyboard And Created The Stuff Of Nightmares

FEBRUARY 19, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If you grew up in the '90s or early '00s, you probably remember the Furby.

These popular toys delighted kids and drove parents insane. You almost had to care for them like regular pets, so they would wake people up with their random noises and lights blinking. They could learn to copy some speech, so there were even controversies about Furbies reciting foul language.

Now, they're just sort of novelties. They're a funny thing that we look back on as a fad, though some are still sold today. One guy online did something to remind us of just how horrifying these things can be.

YouTube user LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER has been dreaming up a use for all of the discarded Furbies for years.

YouTube user <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=150&amp;v=GYLBjScgb7o" target="_blank">LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER</a> has been dreaming up a use for all of the discarded Furbies for years.

Youtube / LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER

He went to thrift stores and shopped on eBay until he had enough to make his device -- a Furby organ! Yikes.

He went to thrift stores and shopped on eBay until he had enough to make his device -- a Furby organ! Yikes.

Youtube / LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER

Check it out in action, complete with your latest nightmare. You're welcome.

video-player-present

Youtube / LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER

I feel like I'm never going to get that sound out of my head. If you can dream it up, you can do it, and you just might haunt everyone else while you do.

Giphy

Trending Now

Does Your Birth Month Affect Your Life? One Study Found This May Be The Case

Trending Now

It Looked Like This Mom Panda Was Going To Reject Her Baby, But Then Something Clicked

Load another article