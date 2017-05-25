If I told you to think of the cutest thing you could ever imagine, chances are it wouldn't come close to this furry nugget at all.

Somewhere in Russia, there's a woman who loves to garden with a sweet little bear cub named Syomochka by her side. But instead of just watching her turn over dirt, he's more than happy to lend an adorable paw while she praises him for being so helpful. Watch the cutie below as he digs right into the garden and be prepared to melt!

Thanks to this Redditor, the translation is, "Are you a garden helper, Syomochka? Who's helping me? Syo-oma! My helper! Digger! Say yes, Syoma! Be more careful."

If only I were in that woman's shoes. I could seriously watch this sweetheart dig all day! Be sure to share this adorable video if you'd love a little garden helper of your own.

