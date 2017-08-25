People Are Buying Huskies Because Of A Hit Show, But One Actor Says It's A Bad Idea

'Game of Thrones' is one of the hottest shows on television right now.
Even if you don't watch it, you've probably picked up some of the plot points on the internet or talking at the water cooler. I'm a pretty big nerd, so I've been following from the beginning, and it just gets more exciting.
You might have heard all the excitement about the dragons on the show, but there's another animal that's captured people's hearts: the dire wolf. The members of House Stark, who live in the wintry north, receive puppies that look just like huskies. The catch is that they grow up to be dire wolves larger than a full-grown man. These dire wolves have increased interest in huskies as pets, but here's why you have to do your research before you bring one into your home.
Huskies, as a breed, have really specific needs. They need a lot of exercise, otherwise their intelligent brains get bored.
They can get really destructive when they don't have an outlet for their energy. They're also master escape artists.