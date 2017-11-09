Ad Blocker Detected

Tweet Thread Follows Two Ladies Trying To Catch Their Husbands Sleeping Together

NOVEMBER 9, 2017  
It sounds like the plot of a TV show: two women suspect their husbands might be gay lovers, so they go on a quest to find the truth.

It actually is the plot of a television show called Grace & Frankie. But because life can often be at least as strange as fiction, this story is also making the rounds online after BJ Colangelo's encounter with two women at an airport bar going through that exact situation. Colangelo overhears their whole plot to catch their husbands in the act, along with some tender moments between these new best friends.

Check out the whole story.

What do you think of this story? Tall tale or totally real? Let us know in the comments.

