Tweet Thread Follows Two Ladies Trying To Catch Their Husbands Sleeping Together

It sounds like the plot of a TV show: two women suspect their husbands might be gay lovers, so they go on a quest to find the truth.
It actually is the plot of a television show called Grace & Frankie. But because life can often be at least as strange as fiction, this story is also making the rounds online after BJ Colangelo's encounter with two women at an airport bar going through that exact situation. Colangelo overhears their whole plot to catch their husbands in the act, along with some tender moments between these new best friends.
Check out the whole story.
There are two women next to me at the airport bar who are flying cross-country to ambush their husbands they think are sleeping together.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
The women have never met until this moment. "Hopefully I'll gain a sister in you if I lose my husband."— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
One of the women has an extreme couponer's amount of gum in her purse. "You can't yell at someone with bad breath. My dad taught me that."— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
"Why can't they be honest? There's no need for cockamamie stories and secrets. I don't care if there gay. I care they lie." 😢— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
They've ordered shots. Based on their faces, one woman is a seasoned pro. The other has never had a shot in her entire life.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
I've never seen a 50+ year old white lady snap gum with this much vigor. Shot lady: "My daughter's boyfriend thought my husband was gay."— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
"I thought he was an asshole. I guess he's just clairvoyant."— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
She ordered another round.
One of the women has a grandson. They're sharing pics of their kids' Halloween costumes. Shot lady: "Our husbands should be Bert and Ernie."— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
Shot Lady: "There's a Netflix show about this." SHE SAID IT! SHE FUCKING SAID IT. GUM LADY HAS NEVER SEEN IT. HOLY FUCKING SHIT.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
They're currently laughing at cute animal videos. This is so pure except I know gum lady is gonna cry at any moment.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
Update: They're heading to Chicago. Uh, ladies. That's not cross country. That's a 45 min flight. Whatever.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
Gum lady is breathing really heavy. "I'm so glad you still have a sense of humor. I'm struggling to hang on to mine."— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
Shot Lady: "Our husbands are fucking, or we're both insane. Either way, were going to be okay. I promise." ADOPT ME SHOT LADY.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
Gum Lady: "At least my husband's boyfriend has good taste in women." Shot Lady: "Yea. You're pretty okay too." THIS IS 100% GRACE & FRANKIE.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
Shot Lady: "We can do this." Gum Lady: "You're right. We can." Shot lady pounded something dark. They have left me.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
If your names are Jeffrey and and Richard and you're on a "business trip" in Chicago...your wives are coming for you. And they've bonded.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017