Tweet Thread Follows Two Ladies Trying To Catch Their Husbands Sleeping Together

It sounds like the plot of a TV show: two women suspect their husbands might be gay lovers, so they go on a quest to find the truth.

It actually is the plot of a television show called Grace & Frankie. But because life can often be at least as strange as fiction, this story is also making the rounds online after BJ Colangelo's encounter with two women at an airport bar going through that exact situation. Colangelo overhears their whole plot to catch their husbands in the act, along with some tender moments between these new best friends.

There are two women next to me at the airport bar who are flying cross-country to ambush their husbands they think are sleeping together. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

The women have never met until this moment. "Hopefully I'll gain a sister in you if I lose my husband." — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017