Woman's Breakup Call With Her Favorite Gelato Shop Will Have You In Stitches

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It always sucks when things don't go according to plan, especially around the holidays.

On New Year's Eve, for example, you probably had arrangements to go out to a nightclub, chill at a friend's house, or stay at home in your pajamas and enjoy great food. Sadly, for this woman who just wanted her favorite gelato, New Year's was a bit disappointing.

Gelato Messina in Australia recently posted a hilarious voicemail to their Facebook from a woman who had planned to ring in 2017 by eating gelato. The shop closed early because of the holiday, so she decided to break up with them.

This woman is seriously passionate about gelato. Do you think she and the shop will ever be able to work things out?

Read More: These 29 Tweets About Marriage Prove That Wedded Bliss Can Be Pretty Hilarious

It didn't take long for someone to claim responsibility for the voicemail. It was actress Cecilia Zenca, who posted this picture of herself nomming away at Messina's gelato on her wedding day. It really is her favorite!

And it's easy to see why. Take a look at Gelato Messina's mouthwatering creations on their Instagram.

(via Metro)

I think these two will wind up back together again -- they're simply meant to be. Make sure to share this voicemail with your friends if it had you doubled over laughing!