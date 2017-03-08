Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Threw Her Friend A Gender-Reveal Party And Did Something That Made People Cry

MARCH 8, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Now more than ever, expecting couples are having gender-reveal parties to celebrate their upcoming babies.

When Angela and her husband learned they were having a baby, they knew they wanted a creative and unique gender-reveal party. They also knew without a doubt that their friend Tiniki was just the right person for the job.

Seated behind a large box, the happy couple anxiously awaited the moment when they could unwrap it and learn the gender of their baby. But when they saw what was inside, they were surprised. Three white balloons came out of the box, and they moved Angela and her husband to tears.

Before this pregnancy, Angela had two miscarriages, and her sister’s unborn child suffered the same fate. These balloons were for them, and they told everyone at the party that while their upcoming baby was something to be joyous about, the three lost babies would not be forgotten.

After that touching moment, Angela and her husband learned the gender of their child, but that wasn’t the only surprise Tiniki had in store.

video-player-present

Read More: They Planned This Gender-Reveal Party For Weeks, But One Big Thing Was Overlooked

(via LittleThings)

Congratulations to Angela and her husband on their baby girl! Make sure to share this emotional video with your loved ones.

Trending Now

What's Happening In This Lake Is So Beautiful, But It's Also Extremely Powerful

Trending Now

Cancer Outcomes For Kids Have Gotten Better, But Not So Much For Babies
Submit Content

Load another article