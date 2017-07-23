Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Said She Lost Her Unborn Baby After A Shooting, But The Truth Is So Bizarre

JULY 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

On July 8, 21-year-old Cheyanne Willis was in the middle of a gender reveal party for her baby when two men walked into the Cincinnati home and starting shooting at the guests.

One woman died on the scene and a majority of the guests were also shot and wounded. Ohio police don't know who the gunmen are or why they did what they did, but they are saying that they've wasted time chasing false leads. They also revealed something shocking about the supposed mom-to-be.

Willis' cousin, 22-year-old Autum Garrett was shot and killed at the party. Eight other people, including three children and Willis herself, were injured.

Willis' cousin, 22-year-old Autum Garrett was shot and killed at the party. Eight other people, including three children and Willis herself, were injured.

YouTube / Inside Edition

Willis, who recovered in a hospital, told police that she lost her unborn child after being shot in the leg. However, their investigation uncovered that she was never pregnant to begin with.

Willis, who recovered in a hospital, told police that she lost her unborn child after being shot in the leg. However, their investigation uncovered that she was never pregnant to begin with.

YouTube / Inside Edition

For more on this bizarre story, check out the video below.

video-player-present

(via Inside Edition)

An unloaded handgun found in the front yard of the home is currently being examined at a crime lab. Here's hoping it will give police some answers.

Trending Now

She Was Boarding A Plane One Second And Worried For Her Son's Life In The Next

Trending Now

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Load another article