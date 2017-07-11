When She Figured Out Why Her Dog Was Dragging A Blanket Around, She Was Floored

When somebody rescued a stray puppy and her siblings from the streets of Brazil, they probably didn't expect that she'd pay that kindness forward to another animal in need.
But after the now eight-month-old dog named Lana found her forever home and came across an opportunity to help, she definitely didn't pass it up -- and her new mom couldn't be more proud of this sweet girl's generosity.
Suelen Schaumloeffel and her fiancé were the ones to adopt Lana and show her how it felt to be loved and cared for.
This cutie is living her best life now, but when Schaumloeffel recently bought her a thicker blanket to battle the chilly temperatures outside, Lana proved that she hasn't forgotten where she came from.
One morning as Schaumloeffel's fiancé was leaving for work, he noticed that Lana had dragged the blanket outside to share it with a homeless dog they'd previously seen in the area. "I thought, 'How beautiful what she did for her friend,'" Schaumloeffel told The Dodo.
"She is the nicest little dog I've ever met," she added. "We forget sometimes the difference we can make in someone's life. She reminded me of this."
