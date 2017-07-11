Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When She Figured Out Why Her Dog Was Dragging A Blanket Around, She Was Floored

JULY 11, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When somebody rescued a stray puppy and her siblings from the streets of Brazil, they probably didn't expect that she'd pay that kindness forward to another animal in need.

But after the now eight-month-old dog named Lana found her forever home and came across an opportunity to help, she definitely didn't pass it up -- and her new mom couldn't be more proud of this sweet girl's generosity.

Suelen Schaumloeffel and her fiancé were the ones to adopt Lana and show her how it felt to be loved and cared for.

Suelen Schaumloeffel and her fianc&eacute; were the ones to adopt Lana and show her how it felt to be loved and cared for.

Facebook / Suelen Schaumloeffel

This cutie is living her best life now, but when Schaumloeffel recently bought her a thicker blanket to battle the chilly temperatures outside, Lana proved that she hasn't forgotten where she came from.

This cutie is living her best life now, but when Schaumloeffel recently bought her a thicker blanket to battle the chilly temperatures outside, Lana proved that she hasn't forgotten where she came from.

Facebook / Suelen Schaumloeffel

One morning as Schaumloeffel's fiancé was leaving for work, he noticed that Lana had dragged the blanket outside to share it with a homeless dog they'd previously seen in the area. "I thought, 'How beautiful what she did for her friend,'" Schaumloeffel told The Dodo.

One morning as Schaumloeffel's fianc&eacute; was leaving for work, he noticed that Lana had dragged the blanket outside to share it with a homeless dog they'd previously seen in the area. "I thought, 'How beautiful what she did for her friend,'" Schaumloeffel told <a href="https://www.thedodo.com/close-to-home/dog-shares-blanket-friend?utm_source=facebook&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_campaign=dodo" target="_blank">The Dodo</a>.

Facebook / Suelen Schaumloeffel

"She is the nicest little dog I've ever met," she added. "We forget sometimes the difference we can make in someone's life. She reminded me of this."

"She is the nicest little dog I've ever met," she <a href="https://www.thedodo.com/close-to-home/dog-shares-blanket-friend?utm_source=facebook&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_campaign=dodo" target="_blank">added</a>. "We forget sometimes the difference we can make in someone's life. She reminded me of this."

Facebook / Suelen Schaumloeffel

(via BoredPanda and The Dodo)

Schaumloeffel and her fiancé have been leaving food and water out, but they haven't been able to check for an ID tag because the skittish dog runs away whenever they approach. They're hoping to gain the pup's trust soon so they can help it find a home. Share if you think dogs are among the world's kindest creatures.

Trending Now

This Baby Pygmy Hippo Trying To Climb Rocks Is All Of Us Navigating Adult Life

Trending Now

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

Load another article