24 Genius Cooking Hacks That Will Make You Feel Like The Next Master Chef

JANUARY 3, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Some people really know their way around a kitchen and can make something delicious out of any ingredients.

For those of us who struggle with cooking or simply want to get even better, we're here to help. These 24 tips and tricks will make you feel like a master of the kitchen, and you're sure to get compliments from all of your dinner guests even if those guests are just your family. Check out these genius ideas.

1. Drop a slice of lemon in while hard-boiling eggs to make the shells easy to peel.

Drop a slice of lemon in while hard-boiling eggs to make the shells easy to peel.

The Krazy Coupon Lady

2. Throw that onion in the freezer for 15 minutes before cutting for a tear-free experience.

Throw that onion in the freezer for 15 minutes before cutting for a tear-free experience.

Flickr / shamaasa

3. Baking and out of eggs? No problem, just use half a banana for each egg you need to replace.

Baking and out of eggs? No problem, just use half a banana for each egg you need to replace.

Flickr / liz west

4. Use a cheese grater to make ground meat in a pinch.

Use a cheese grater to make ground meat in a pinch.

YouTube / FoodLifeHacks

5. Peel garlic faster by tossing it in the microwave for 15 seconds first.

Peel garlic faster by tossing it in the microwave for 15 seconds first.

Flickr / Quinn Dombrowski

6. Check out the bottom of your bell peppers. Three bumps means the flavor is rich and deep, while four bumps means the veggie is sweeter.

Check out the bottom of your bell peppers. Three bumps means the flavor is rich and deep, while four bumps means the veggie is sweeter.

Flickr / torbakhopper

7. Use a toothpick to create a hole in a lemon and squeeze to get tart flavor in any dish without all the mess.

Use a toothpick to create a hole in a lemon and squeeze to get tart flavor in any dish without all the mess.

YouTube / FoodLifeHacks

8. Soften a stick of butter without using the microwave by placing a heated glass over it.

Soften a stick of butter without using the microwave by placing a heated glass over it.

Flickr / greenmelinda

9. If you don't have a juicer, just squeeze citrus with the narrow part of your tongs.

If you don't have a juicer, just squeeze citrus with the narrow part of your tongs.

Flickr / Incase

10. Throw a few marshmallows in with your brown sugar to keep it from clumping.

Throw a few marshmallows in with your brown sugar to keep it from clumping.

Flickr / John Morgan

11. Wash strawberries with one part vinegar and three parts water to keep them fresh longer.

Wash strawberries with one part vinegar and three parts water to keep them fresh longer.

Flickr / vanessa lollipop

12. Store your potatoes with apples to keep them from sprouting.

Store your potatoes with apples to keep them from sprouting.

The Krazy Coupon Lady

13. Soak your beans for less time by microwaving them in water for 15 minutes.

Soak your beans for less time by microwaving them in water for 15 minutes.

Flickr / Ruth Hartnup

14. It's easier to peel ginger with a spoon than a knife or veggie peeler.

It's easier to peel ginger with a spoon than a knife or veggie peeler.

Flickr / Mattie Hagedorn

15. Put bagged lettuce in a sealed container with a paper towel on top for fresh salads.

Put bagged lettuce in a sealed container with a paper towel on top for fresh salads.

The Krazy Coupon Lady

16. Just like you coat pans to keep food from sticking, use cooking spray on measuring cups and graters to make cleanup way easier.

Just like you coat pans to keep food from sticking, use cooking spray on measuring cups and graters to make cleanup way easier.

Flickr / Tom Ray

17. For a quick omelet, use a panini press.

For a quick omelet, use a panini press.

Flickr / nathanmac87

18. Put ice cream pints in Ziploc bags before they go in the freezer. When you take them out, the ice cream will be soft and scoopable.

Put ice cream pints in Ziploc bags before they go in the freezer. When you take them out, the ice cream will be soft and scoopable.

Flickr / Hanumann

19. A potato masher is perfect to dice avocados for your favorite guacamole.

A potato masher is perfect to dice avocados for your favorite guacamole.

Flickr / Steven Lilley

20. Grill fish with lemon for flavor and to keep it from sticking to the grates.

Grill fish with lemon for flavor and to keep it from sticking to the grates.

Flickr / Peter F.

21. Use half an egg shell to scoop out any shell fragments.

Use half an egg shell to scoop out any shell fragments.

Flickr / Daniel Novta

22. Run a knife under warm water before you cut the cake to make perfect slices.

Run a knife under warm water before you cut the cake to make perfect slices.

Flickr / Didriks

23. Cracking an egg in a cookie cutter is a great way to make breakfast fun for your little one!

Cracking an egg in a cookie cutter is a great way to make breakfast fun for your little one!

Flickr / Vincent Albanese

24. Waffle irons are great for cooking all kinds of foods, but they're especially awesome at making crispy bacon.

Waffle irons are great for cooking all kinds of foods, but they're especially awesome at making crispy bacon.

Flickr / wEnDy

(via BrightSide)

These tips are so helpful! I can't wait to get in the kitchen and put them to use. Which one is your favorite? SHARE with others so they can be cooking masters, too!

