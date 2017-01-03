24 Genius Cooking Hacks That Will Make You Feel Like The Next Master Chef

Some people really know their way around a kitchen and can make something delicious out of any ingredients.

1. Drop a slice of lemon in while hard-boiling eggs to make the shells easy to peel.

2. Throw that onion in the freezer for 15 minutes before cutting for a tear-free experience.

3. Baking and out of eggs? No problem, just use half a banana for each egg you need to replace.

4. Use a cheese grater to make ground meat in a pinch.

5. Peel garlic faster by tossing it in the microwave for 15 seconds first.

6. Check out the bottom of your bell peppers. Three bumps means the flavor is rich and deep, while four bumps means the veggie is sweeter.

7. Use a toothpick to create a hole in a lemon and squeeze to get tart flavor in any dish without all the mess.

8. Soften a stick of butter without using the microwave by placing a heated glass over it.

9. If you don't have a juicer, just squeeze citrus with the narrow part of your tongs.

10. Throw a few marshmallows in with your brown sugar to keep it from clumping.

11. Wash strawberries with one part vinegar and three parts water to keep them fresh longer.

12. Store your potatoes with apples to keep them from sprouting.

13. Soak your beans for less time by microwaving them in water for 15 minutes.

14. It's easier to peel ginger with a spoon than a knife or veggie peeler.

15. Put bagged lettuce in a sealed container with a paper towel on top for fresh salads.

16. Just like you coat pans to keep food from sticking, use cooking spray on measuring cups and graters to make cleanup way easier.

17. For a quick omelet, use a panini press.

18. Put ice cream pints in Ziploc bags before they go in the freezer. When you take them out, the ice cream will be soft and scoopable.

19. A potato masher is perfect to dice avocados for your favorite guacamole.

20. Grill fish with lemon for flavor and to keep it from sticking to the grates.

21. Use half an egg shell to scoop out any shell fragments.

22. Run a knife under warm water before you cut the cake to make perfect slices.

23. Cracking an egg in a cookie cutter is a great way to make breakfast fun for your little one!

24. Waffle irons are great for cooking all kinds of foods, but they're especially awesome at making crispy bacon.

