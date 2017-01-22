The late stand-up comedian and actor George Carlin was best known for his dark humor when it came to taboo subjects.

Though he is seen as one of the most important and influential stand-up comedians of his time, it could be argued that he may have been a little too influential to potential serial killers.

During one routine, he decided to humorously give them tips on how to murder people -- and never get caught.



What's really creepy is that this is actually pretty solid advice.

Yikes -- let's just hope that nobody ever took his tips seriously. Be sure to SHARE this story if you're also wondering how he became such an expert on the topic.